Democrats push for partial funding of DHS as thousands of federal workers go unpaid

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security has been in a partial shutdown for over a month now. Thousands of federal employees have now missed their first paycheck as the budget talks continue. Democrats are pushing to partially fund the DHS, excluding immigration enforcement-related agencies like ICE.



A month into the congressional budget battle over the Department of Homeland Security, thousands of other federal workers are still operating without pay.

With TSA agents going unpaid, this funding fight is impacting airports and travelers across the country.

Big picture view:

Going into the second month of this shutdown, thousands of workers are hurting without those paychecks.

House Democrats are trying to force a vote to fund DHS while excluding additional money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

READ MORE: DHS shutdown drags on, thousands in limbo worrying about next paycheck

"[It] basically allows everyone to get paid, but ICE and we're going to hold up on ICE until they rein in activities, start to act like all other PD judicial warrants. Masks need to come off. They need to be full accountability for what they've done," Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) said.

"Think about it — rather than stop the deportation machine, Trump and Republicans chose to shut down DHS. That's a choice and American people will remember it," said Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.)

Dig deeper:

House Democrats formally launched a discharge petition to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including TSA and FEMA, but excluding immigration enforcement-related agencies.

The effort is a pretty long shot since Democrats hold 214 seats in the House and would need four Republicans willing to sign to force the bill to the floor.

But lawmakers on both sides agree that it's been tough for TSA workers this last month, and more than 300 TSA workers have quit since the shutdown started.

READ MORE: Where to find food assistance as TSA goes without paychecks

"Everybody flew home right past the TSA agents that are not getting paid while we flew home," said Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) "So we will try to get things resolved. That's my encouragement — has been my encouragement all along. We shouldn't walk away from a disagreement when there are families all over the country that are the ones suffering for it."

FOX 5 reached out to DHS and the White House about the discharge petition but didn't hear back.

As we are in the throes of spring break travel across the country, the acting TSA administrator has said they may be forced to close some airports due to TSA callouts.