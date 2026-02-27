DHS shutdown drags on, thousands in limbo worrying about next paycheck

The Brief DHS talks are frozen as both sides dig in. Democrats push for stricter oversight. Workers face shrinking paychecks as the shutdown threatens to stretch into March.



Negotiations to end the Homeland Security shutdown remain stalled, with Republicans and Democrats drifting further apart and thousands of DHS employees unsure when they’ll see their next full paycheck.

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis spoke about the uncertainty when asked whether there’s a path forward. "I genuinely don’t know," she said.

The stalemate on Capitol Hill shows no sign of easing Friday. Democrats say they want stronger limits on immigration enforcement, while Republicans argue the dispute goes far beyond ICE.

What we know:

California Rep. Dave Min said Democrats’ demands are straightforward. "I think what we're asking for is very reasonable. We want the law to be enforced. We want ICE agents and DHS agents to follow the same laws that law enforcement agents follow."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune pushed back. "They want to make this all about ICE, but, it's so much more than that. It is. It's FEMA, it's TSA, it's the Coast Guard."

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats blocked a DHS funding bill, arguing it didn’t go far enough to reform immigration operations. They accuse Republicans of refusing to address issues such as masks, warrants and oversight.

"Until Republicans start breaking and joining us in these very reasonable demands that ICE agents follow the law, I don’t know that we’re gonna get consensus," Min said.

Republicans, meanwhile, are digging in and accusing Democrats of playing politics. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum criticized Democratic leadership, saying, "If the minority party wants to get something accomplished, introduce a bill and try to get it through Congress as opposed to holding all Americans hostage."

Big picture view:

With talks frozen, DHS employees are bracing for financial fallout. Some will receive only half their paychecks this week, and a prolonged standoff could mean missing a full paycheck in March.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned this week that the shutdown could also disrupt preparations for the FIFA World Cup and the America 250 celebrations.