Partial Government Shutdown: Where to find food assistance as TSA goes without paychecks

The Brief March 13 marked the first day TSA agents missed their first paycheck, and those affected are struggling to make ends meet. Airports, food pantries and organizations across the country are working to support federal workers in need. Locate food assistance and resources in the DMV area below.



As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown has officially passed the one-month mark, food banks and nonprofits are stepping in to provide meals for Transportation Security Administration workers who are trying to make ends meet.

What we know:

Food banks and organizations across the nation are stepping in to support the federal workers. At the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Anne Arundel County Food Bank and volunteers provided 600 boxes of food to TSA agents and the World Central Kitchen Relief Team has delivered thousands of free meals at the greater Baltimore-Washington and Houston airports.

Airports in Denver, Seattle, New York, New Jersey and more are also calling for donations.

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Where to find food assistance for furloughed workers in the DMV area

Maryland

Capital Area Food Bank: Provides a map of free food distribution spots across the DMV area.

Montgomery County Food Resources Page: A comprehensive calendar of more than 10 food distribution events a day and links to resources for food assistance in Montgomery County.

Most distributions are by appointment only, so follow the instructions for the respective network partners.

So What Else Inc: Locations in Baltimore serve fresh food to those in need on a first-come-first-serve basis and the pantry in Bethesda is on an appointment basis.

Click here for Baltimore locations and click here for the Bethesda location.

Virginia

Federation of Virginia Food Banks has seven regional food banks that serve every community in Virginia. An interactive map can help locate a foodbank near you.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore: Volunteers at this foodbank have already packed 1,000 emergency food boxes for TSA employees, Coast Guard civilian personnel and others who are experiencing income pauses from the DHS shutdown.

Find free food and resources from the website here.

D.C.

Capital Area Food Bank: Find D.C. locations, open times, details and more about foodbanks and resources on this interactive map.

So What Else Inc: Food distributions every Wednesday in SW and SE Washington, D.C. Check here for more details on locations and times.

Bread for the City: Northwest and Southeast food pantries that are open 9am–3pm on Mondays to Thursdays and free farmers markets on certain Fridays of the month.

Learn more about picking up free groceries at Bread for the City here.

Big picture view:

The lapse in funding for the DHS comes as the government is in its second partial shutdown of 2026 after Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump failed to reach a funding deal for the DHS.

Democrats are working to change immigration operations in the aftermath of the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, the current administration does not agree to Democrats' demands for federal officers to identify themselves.

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The aftermath is that more than 300 unpaid airport security officers have left TSA and many are calling out of work, reflecting the chaos and long wait times at airports.