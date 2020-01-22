Dematha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten dies at 88

Legendary Dematha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten has died.

The school tweeted that he passed away just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night surrounded by his family.

"The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm," read the statement. "Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished."

The 88-year-old had recently entered hospice care.

He coached at Dematha from 1956 until 2002 and won five national championships.