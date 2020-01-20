Legendary DeMatha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten receiving hospice care

article

Legendary DeMatha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten is very ill and is now receiving hospice care at home.

A tweet released from the school says the 88-year-old wants the entire community to know how much he appreciates the love and support he and his wife have received. They say people's prayers mean the world to them.

Wootten coached DeMatha from 1956 until 2002.

