Delaware woman charged after telling shoppers she had virus

A Delaware woman is facing felony charges after going into a store and shouting that she had the coronavirus and that she "didn't care who she infected."

New Castle County police responded last Friday to a report of disorderly conduct at Brookside Shopping Center in Newark.

Witnesses told police a woman was screaming and telling everyone she had tested positive for COVID-19.

People fled the store trying to avoid the woman.

Fifty-four-year-old Kelley Hines was taken to a hospital for testing and was charged after being medically cleared with terroristic threatening disorderly conduct.

Hines was released after posting $5,200 bail.