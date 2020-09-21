Delaware again added to DC's list of COVID-19 'high-risk' states
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has again added Delaware to its list of COVID-19 'high-risk' states.
Delaware had been added to the list -- and removed – several times over the summer. States are added if the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.
Anyone coming into the District from a ‘high-risk’ state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District.
Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.
Officials say travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order. This list should be used until Monday, October 5.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
