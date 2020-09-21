Delaware again added to DC's list of COVID-19 'high-risk' states

Washington, D.C. has again added Delaware to its list of COVID-19 'high-risk' states.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Delaware had been added to the list -- and removed – several times over the summer. States are added if the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.

Anyone coming into the District from a ‘high-risk’ state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Officials say travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order. This list should be used until Monday, October 5.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic