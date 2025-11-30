'Deeply saddened': Man dies after fire in Southeast DC

article

The Brief An adult man has died from injuries sustained in a working fire on Savannah Street SE. D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed the fatality and expressed condolences to the victim’s loved ones. No additional details on the fire or other injuries have been released.



An adult man has died after being critically injured in a fire in Southeast D.C., department officials said Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS announced the victim passed away following a working fire on Savannah Street SE.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a working fire in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE, where an adult male was found with severe injuries. D.C. Fire and EMS later confirmed the victim succumbed to those injuries.

In a statement posted Sunday morning, the department said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss and shared condolences with the victim’s family and friends.

No information has been released yet about how the fire started or whether anyone else was injured.

What's next:

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.