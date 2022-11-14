Decomposed body and a gun found behind Safeway, says Frederick Co. police

Police found a decomposed body with a 9mm handgun behind a Safeway grocery store in Middletown, Maryland on Monday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street after the report of a dead body. Detectives are working to identify the body. In a Facebook post, FCSO say they have "several leads."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-123850.