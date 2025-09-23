Deckover construction begins on Connecticut Avenue in Dupont Circle

The Brief DDOT begins two-year plaza project at DuPont Circle. Connecticut Avenue service lanes are now closed for construction. New public space will feature seating, greenery, and walking paths.



Big changes are underway at DuPont Circle as the District Department of Transportation begins a two-year transformation of part of Connecticut Avenue into a public plaza.

Construction officially started Tuesday, with orange barriers and cones already lining the underpass.

Deckover project begins

The Deckover project will build a plaza over the Connecticut Avenue underpass between Q Street NW and DuPont Circle, creating a new space for dining, relaxing, walking, and community events.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says renderings show green open space with seating and pedestrian paths, an idea decades in the making.

To complete the project safely, service lanes on Connecticut Avenue between Q Street and DuPont Circle will be closed in both directions for the duration of construction. However, one lane in each direction under the circle will remain open.

Detours for vehicles include:

• Northbound traffic routed via New Hampshire Avenue or 19th Street to Q.

• Southbound traffic diverted at Q onto 19th via 19th Street to reconnect to the circle.

• 19th Street between R and Q will be one-way southbound only.

• Sundays, during the Farmer’s Market, 20th Street from Connecticut to Massachusetts will close, with detours on Q and 19th.

For pedestrians, DDOT says sidewalks will remain open, and signage will help guide foot traffic around construction zones. Businesses and residences will stay accessible throughout the project.

While many welcome the new plaza, some groups have raised concerns about cost, potential waste, business disruptions, and long-term maintenance.

DDOT says it’s committed to minimizing impact and encourages residents to plan ahead for delays and detours.

