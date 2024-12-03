Flames from a fire that started on the deck of a home in Montgomery County spread to house causing extensive damage.

The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday night on Peacock Lane near Collingwood Terrace in Colesville.

Deck fire damages Colesville home (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said no injuries were reported but the family and several pets have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.