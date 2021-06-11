Death investigation underway after 2 bodies found on Maryland trail

A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found along the Appalachian Trail in Maryland.

Maryland State Police and officers with the Maryland Department of Natural resources are investigating and say they believe this is a contained incident.

Officials say the bodies were found near the parking area in the 11000 block of Balt. National Pike in Boonsboro.

Police say there is no suspect at large at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.