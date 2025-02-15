Expand / Collapse search

Death of beloved DC DJ ruled as homicide: police

Published  February 15, 2025 12:37pm EST
Mother of DC DJ speaks out after teens charged in deadly robbery

FOX 5's Shomari Stone speaks to the mother of Bryan Smith, a D.C. DJ who was brutally killed during a robbery in the District.

    • The death of a DJ after he was brutally attacked during a robbery in D.C. has been ruled as a homicide. 
    • Two teenage suspects are believed to have attacked Bryan Smith, taking his phone and wallet containing his credit cards. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The death of a well-known D.C. DJ and hair stylist has been ruled as a homicide. 

Bryan Smith was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street Northwest after his shift on October 26, 2024. He was in a coma following the attack, and died overnight back in November.

The Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith stated during a press conference, that a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested back in November in connection with the death of Smith. Police said they are also suspects in three connected robbery offenses that happened the same day. 

It was determined on Thursday, February 13, 2025, that the cause of death for Smith was blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide.

READ MORE: Family of beloved DJ speaks out after robbery leaves him in coma

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, both teens, of Northeast, were arrested and charged with three counts of robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery in connection to the below offenses.

Family reacts after beloved DC DJ dies in brutal attack

The mother of a beloved D.C. DJ discusses dealing with her son's death after having to take him off life support last week. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the story.

Investigators are working to pursue additional charges against the two teenage suspects previously arrested in connection with the murder.

