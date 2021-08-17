Deadly triple shooting in Southeast DC may have been a ‘justified’: cops
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a triple shooting in an Anacostia neighborhood that killed at least one person on Sunday may have been "justified."
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. near 16th and V Street in the Southeast.
Investigators believe the man who was killed – who has not been identified – had initially fired at a group of people.
A person in the group reportedly returned fire, and two other people were injured during the exchange of gunfire.
They say the incident is still under investigation, however.
Police have not indicated whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident.