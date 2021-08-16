3 shot, 1 dead in DC triple shooting as city violence continues

Authorities say a man is dead and two others wounded after a triple shooting Sunday night in what was another violent stretch of days in the District.

Sunday's shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 16th and V Street in the Southeast. Police say one of the victims was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Later that night, police were called to 14th and W Street where they investigated a different shooting.

Also on Sunday, police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon. Police say they found 18 year-old Talaya Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home on Irving Street in the Northwest around 1 p.m. on August 13. Officers say they arrested 21 year-old Jereal Booker and charged him with second degree murder while armed.

Also on Friday, police say a man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of G Street.

Early Monday morning police responded to numerous calls including an armed robbery on Harvard Street, a stabbing on Rhode Island Avenue, a shooting on Minnesota Avenue near Good Hope Road and another armed robbery on Thomas Street.