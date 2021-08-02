DC 13-year-old among trio charged in string of robberies, carjackings

A 13-year-old is one of three teenagers facing an array of charges in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings in the nation’s capital.

The Southeast D.C. 13-year-old was arrested on Saturday, alongside a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old from Northeast D.C.

The crimes occurred in multiple neighborhoods – primarily in Southeast D.C.

Carjackings have been on the rise in the metropolitan D.C. area and beyond since the start of the pandemic.

Many of the carjackings have been perpetrated by younger suspects – 13-years-old or younger.

In February, local police and officials told FOX 5 the idle time created by the closure of schools during the pandemic was creating criminal opportunities for youngsters.

"I can just say that when you have people out of school with a lot more time on their hands, I think that’s a large part of it," a police officer in suburban Montgomery County told FOX 5.

"Young people need to be engaged, that’s just the bottom line. They need to be engaged in proactive developmental activities with caring adults, that’s what school is. It’s certainly a factor," said DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services Director, Clinton Lacey.