Deadly Frederick stabbing under investigation
FREDERICK, Md. - Police in Frederick, Maryland are investigating a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
According to the Frederick Police Department, officers responded to a call for a stabbing around 1:15 a.m. in the 400 Block of North Market Street.
Once there, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not identified the victim.
Featured
Police say according to preliminary information, the stabbing was a targeted attack.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 301-600-8477.