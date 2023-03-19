Deadly Frederick stabbing under investigation

Expand / Collapse search

FREDERICK, Md. - Police in Frederick, Maryland are investigating a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.

According to the Frederick Police Department, officers responded to a call for a stabbing around 1:15 a.m. in the 400 Block of North Market Street.

Once there, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the victim.

Police say according to preliminary information, the stabbing was a targeted attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 301-600-8477.