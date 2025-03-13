Humpback whale dies after washing up on Delaware seashore

The Brief A humpback whale died after beaching at Delaware Seashore State Park. According to a report, two whales beached and died on the Delaware Seashore back in 2024.



A humpback whale died after washing up at Delaware Seashore State Park Thursday morning.

Whale Discovered

What we know:

FOX 5 received pictures and videos of the whale from a Delaware photographer, Jen Pawloski, who witnessed the recovery efforts. She said crews were working to move the whale around 8:30 a.m.

Pawloski said in her assessment there were "no visible ship strikes or entanglement issues." The cause of death of the whale

According to Delaware Online, two whales beached and died on the Delaware Seashore — one in May and another in August.

Offshore Wind Project Concerns

There have been concerns about offshore wind projects causing harm to ocean life in recent years, particularly whales.

Last year, two dead whales were discovered on Assateague Island in Maryland within a three-week period. The deaths came right around the time developers with Baltimore wind energy firm US Wind were racing to construct Maryland's first offshore wind projects.

According to FOX News Digital, the company was developing two projects — the 300-megawatt MarWin project and the 800-megawatt Momentum Wind project — slated to begin generating electricity in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The construction was taking place just 20 miles off the coast of Maryland on an Atlantic Ocean site northeast of Assateague Island National Seashore.

In January of this year, U.S. Wind announced that the Maryland Public Service Commission approved their rebid application and awarded the company additional offshore wind renewable energy credits.

Following the approval, US Wind said it will construct a "1,710megawatt (MW) project developed in four phases that will consist of 114 15MW turbines." They expect it to be operational by 2029.