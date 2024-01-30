Dead dog found near Potomac River sparks concerns of potential dog fighting in Prince William County

A dog was found dead near the Potomac River in Prince William County. And some residents fear it could be the aftermath of dog fighting.

The dog was discovered near the water, near the former location of Tim’s Rivershore restaurant. Prince William County police confirm the dog was dead, although despite some residents’ suspicions, police say they have no indication the death is related to any dog fighting rings.

We’re told the deceased dog found here is a male pit bull.

We’re told another dog was found about two weeks ago reportedly with blunt force trauma to the head and apparently several others that were not reported to police. Ultimately, police tell us they have not determined if a crime took place.

