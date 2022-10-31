Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County.

The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.

When they arrived they found a member of the community providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a local business.

The man, identified as Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers say Escobar was struck by gunfire when several rounds were fired in the wooded area behind the local business. Officers say a vehicle also fled the area.

No additional injuries were reported. Detectives are unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.