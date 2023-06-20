DC’s Theodore Roosevelt Island reopens after bear sighting

D.C.'s Theodore Roosevelt Island has reopened after it was temporarily closed following a bear sighting earlier in the week.

FOX 5's Steve Chenevey tweeted a photo of the island's pedestrian bridge that showed police tape and a message saying the island had been closed for "wildlife management."

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst confirmed the bear sighting and said they have been trying to capture it for several days.

Mark Maloy with the National Park Service said the island had reopened Tuesday.

Bear sightings have been numerous across the D.C. region this year. Arlington County's animal shelter and humane society has recently received several reports of black bear sightings

Lindsay Ward-Gokhale/Roosevelt Island parkrun

DC’s Theodore Roosevelt Island temporarily closed after bear sighting (Steve Chenevey FOX5 / @stevechenevey)

Earlier in June, a black bear was spotted in a D.C. neighborhood. The sighting drew crowds of people to northeast D.C. before the bear was tranquilized and safely captured. Franklin, as the bear was nicknamed was released back into the wild, officials say.

There have been many recent bear sightings in the D.C. region so far this year. Earlier this month, a FOX 5 viewer says they spotted a bear at a Prince George's County shopping center. A few days later a black bear was spotted in Hyattsville.

In May, a bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County. In April, a bear was caught on camera going through trash in Kensington neighborhood

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured attractants, such as garbage and human food.

Protect yourself and bears by staying alert and following these guidelines:

- Never approach bears, always remain at least 100 yards (300 feet) away, or about the length of a football field

- Practice ethical wildlife viewing by remaining a safe distance and never disturbing natural behaviors

- Never feed, leave food for, or make food accessible to bears

- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in locked hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant storage boxes

- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it is accessible

- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise

- Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night

- Do not run if you encounter a bear

- Instead of traditional bird feeders, set up birdhouses or birdbaths, plant native flowers, or set up hanging flower baskets for hummingbirds

- Keep chickens and other small livestock properly secured using electric fencing or keep them inside a closed shed with a door

- Report bear sightings, encounters, and conflicts immediately to your state or tribal wildlife management agency