Md. Gov. Moore uninvited from White House bipartisan dinner: 'Blatant disrespect'

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is speaking out after being uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association Bipartisan Dinner at the White House. The annual winter conference typically brings governors from all 50 states together to discuss bipartisan solutions. President Donald Trump announced Friday that this year’s NGA weekend will include only Republican governors, as well.



Maryland's Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is speaking out after being uninvited to the National Governors Association (NGA) Bipartisan Dinner at the White House this year.

‘The nation’s only Black governor’

What they're saying:

"This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States," Moore said in a statement on Sunday.

"My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership," Moore said.

"As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not," he added.

A break from tradition

The backstory:

Traditionally, the US president hosts governors from all 50 states at the White House every year for a winter conference where the lawmakers discuss possible bipartisan solutions to national issues such as education and disaster preparedness. This year, the meeting will take place from Feb. 19 to 21.

The meeting typically includes a White House event, such as a black-tie dinner—that's what Moore, as well as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, have specifically been excluded from.

"To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration." – Acting Executive Director and CEO of the National Governors Association Brandon Tatum

On Friday, however, President Donald Trump announced that the entire National Governors Association weekend will only include Republican governors this year.

In response, Acting Executive Director and CEO of the National Governors Association Brandon Tatum told POLITICO that the group was "disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year."

"To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration," Tatum said. "At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity and constructive engagement.

"Traditionally, the White House has played a role in fostering these moments during NGA’s annual meeting," he added. "This year, they will not."

Additionally, the NGA said Friday that the group's leadership will not recognize this year's meeting as an official NGA event.

"No NGA resources will be used to support transportation for this activity," according to an email that was obtained by POLITICO.