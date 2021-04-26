DC’s population growth nearly tripled compared to previous decade, according to census

The District nearly tripled its population growth between 2010 and 2020 compared the previous decade, according to the U.S. Census.

According to the report issued Monday, between 2010 and 2020, the District’s population grew by 88,000 people – or 14.6% - compared to fewer than 30,000 – or 5.2% - between 2000 and 2010.

"Our population has exploded over the past decade as more people recognize DC as one of the hottest places in the nation. People know that DC is a welcoming and diverse hub of opportunity – a place that has something for everyone," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

