The National Zoo's newest residents, giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao, have officially moved into their new home. Arriving via private plane and escorted by police, the pandas are now settling in, much to the delight of the crowd gathered outside the zoo that welcomed them Tuesday.

The immediate challenge is to acclimate the pandas and prepare the zoo for their public debut. Video footage provided by the zoo shows the pandas curiously exploring their renovated habitat, munching on bamboo, and testing out the ponds.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ DC's new giant pandas settle into new home at National Zoo, public debut planned

Bao Li and Qing Bao will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days as keepers familiarize themselves with the pandas' behaviors and cues.

Two staff members from China will assist the National Zoo staff for a few weeks to help the pandas adjust to their new environment.

The Smithsonian National Zoo is gearing up to accommodate thousands of visitors daily, with the panda care team working to get Bao Li and Qing Bao accustomed to the sights, sounds, and smells of adoring crowds.

Key Dates Include:

Members-Only Preview: January 10-19 (reservations required)

Public Debut: January 24 (timed entry passes)

Public Celebration: January 29 to February 9

Giant Panda Cam Activated: January 24.