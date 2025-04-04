2 teens arrested, loaded gun found in vehicle during Maryland traffic stop

The Brief Two teens in Montgomery County have been arrested and charged after a traffic stop. According to police, a loaded gun was discovered in the vehicle and one of the teens attempted to flee the scene.



A 16-and 17-year-old have been arrested and charged with multiple handgun charges, following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Officers were in the Glenmont Shopping Center area when they observed a Silver Honda make a traffic violation. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to immediately pull over.

According to officers, when the vehicle finally came to a stop, officers conducted their investigation. A rear passenger, later identified as the 16-year-old suspect, attempted to run from the scene. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun on the rear passenger floor.

The 16-year-old of Wheaton, Maryland and a second teen, a 17-year-old of Olney, Maryland who was also in the backseat of the vehicle, were arrested and are currently being held without bond.