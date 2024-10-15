DC’s new giant pandas arrive at new home at National Zoo

Two giant pandas officially arrived in the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday.

Bao Li (precious vigor) and Qing Bao (green treasure) started their long journey from China to Washington, D.C. on Monday. The pair landed at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. aboard the custom-decaled Panda Express Boeing 777F. After they were safely offboarded, the bears were transported in special crates to the National Zoo in D.C.

Their arrival came 11-months after the National Zoo returned the wildly popular pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their cub Xiao Qi Ji.

Their provisions for the journey include corn bread, bamboo, carrots, water, and medicine, according to the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

After landing, the pandas were transported to the National Zoo and will undergo an extended quarantine and acclimation period before being introduced to the public.

The Zoo announced on X that it will be closed to the public on October 15 for the safety of the pandas and staff.

The new pandas will be part of a new 10-year agreement with Chinese authorities. It brings reassurance to American panda enthusiasts who were concerned about the expiration of the previous deal amid rising diplomatic tensions.

The Zoo's post hinted at the excitement, writing, "Something ‘giant’ is coming to Washington, D.C. via the FedEx Panda Express!"

