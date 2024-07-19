DC’s mayor says this about calls for President Biden to drop out of race

President Joe Biden's campaign insisted Friday that he is not stepping aside as he faces the reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election. One of those chiming in was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

READ MORE: List of top Democrats who have called on Biden to exit race

READ MORE: In letter to president, Rep. Jamie Raskin expresses concern and confidence in Biden's leadership

Bowser didn’t join the calls for him to step aside. However, she didn’t offer a clear vote of confidence in favor of the president staying in the race. Here’s what she had to say when asked how she felt about the calls for him to step aside:

"This is what I know. We're going to have an election on November the fifth that may be the most consequential for our American democracy. And I know that the vision that Democrats will present at our convention, and on November sixth, will be the one that prevails."

READ MORE: Reports: Biden may be closer to reconsidering race as Obama, Pelosi make moves

Former President Barack Obama expressed concerns to allies, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately told him that the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he doesn’t step away from the 2024 race.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19 to 22.