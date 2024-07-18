In letter to president, Rep. Jamie Raskin expresses concern and confidence in Biden's leadership

article

In a heartfelt letter to President Joe Biden, U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin expressed his admiration and support while emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming election.

Raskin underscored the importance of Biden's leadership in defending democracy against the threats posed by autocrats and dictators.

He praised Biden for his significant accomplishments, such as substantial investments in public infrastructure and science, reductions in prescription drug prices, and the defense of Ukraine against Putin's invasion.

Raskin highlighted Biden's pivotal role in preventing Donald Trump from further damaging American democracy and emphasized the urgency of the 2024 election, framing it as a choice between two forms of government and ways of life.

He quoted Biden's speech at Valley Forge, where Biden stated, "Is democracy still America’s sacred cause? That is the most urgent question of our time, and it’s what the 2024 election is all about."

Raskin also urged Biden to consider the weight of his legacy, reminding him of his greatness as a leader who empowers others and upholds democratic values.

He drew parallels between Biden's leadership and George Washington's decision to relinquish power, emphasizing the moral lesson of returning power to the people.

In closing, Raskin referenced a baseball analogy, suggesting that there is no shame in stepping back when necessary for the good of the team. He expressed confidence in Biden's judgment and the collective wisdom of the American people, concluding with a call for a strategic internal discussion about the future.

Raskin recently commented on his letter, stating, "I wrote that letter to the president over the Fourth of July weekend. My point was that we needed a strategic internal discussion about how to move forward to decisively win the election, which is of immeasurable importance to the future of America. The letter expressed my profound affection for the president, my great concern for the future of the country, and my confidence in the judgment he would make. None of those things has changed."

Read the full four-page letter below: