DC's Lego cherry blossoms reach peak bloom: photos

D.C.’s Lego cherry blossoms have already reached peak bloom – and they look amazing!

The team at Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C. said they have ‘planted’ hundreds of the famous cherry tree replicas around the mini-world model of the nation’s capital.

Andrew Litterst, the Center’s Master Model Builder, used 9,800 Lego bricks to create the mini trees and their signature pink blooms, which were added to the model’s Tidal Basin, Washington Monument, and National Mall areas.

The model features Lego reproductions of many Washington, D.C. landmarks, like the U.S. Capitol building, the White House, and Nationals Park.

D.C.’s real cherry blossoms reached stage four on their path to peak bloom on March 12. The famous trees are expected to reach peak bloom between March 23-26.