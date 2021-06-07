DC’s Heat Emergency Plan in place; cooling centers open

The District has activated its Heat Emergency Plan after a third straight day of scorching hot temperatures that area gripping the area.

The nation's capital activates its plan when the temperatures or the heat index -- a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity -- reach 95 degrees.

Cooling centers around the city have also been activated. MAP OF DC COOLING CENTERS Officials recommend beating the heat by staying in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water and visiting a cooling center if needed. D.C. will offer transportation to the cooling centers.

Health officials remind people to keep their pets safe in the heat. They also remind the public against the unauthorized use of fire hydrants to cool down.

