The Washington Commanders have released new renderings of the stadium planned for the old RFK site, showing the arena from the perspective of the surrounding neighborhoods.

What we know:

The team and its design partner, HKS, said the images were submitted as part of the ongoing review process.

"The latest visuals continue to build excitement and momentum around the project, showcasing the vision for a dynamic, year-round destination that blends into the urban fabric of the District and carries forward the city’s architectural legacy," the team said.

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"Designed in collaboration with HKS, the renderings provide the most comprehensive look at the evolving stadium concept, highlighting the exterior facade, expansive entry points and arrival experiences. Updated views of the surrounding plazas and public spaces reinforce the goal of creating a neighborhood gathering place and national stage capable of hosting community programming and large-scale events beyond game days," they continued. The team said the design will continue to evolve.

The stadium is planned to seat up to 70,000 people, and the multi‑billion‑dollar project is expected to include housing, green space and a sports complex. Construction is slated to begin next year, with the stadium scheduled to open for the 2030 season.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ New Commanders stadium renderings show views from surrounding neighborhoods (Washington Commanders / HKS architecture and design firm)