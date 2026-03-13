Southwest Airlines ending flights at Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare in June
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Southwest Airlines will no longer operate flights to, from or through Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 4, 2026.
What we know:
The airline said service at Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) will officially end on June 4.
Customers traveling on or before June 3 will not be impacted and do not need to take additional action.
Travelers with reservations that include either airport on or after June 4 will need to make changes to their plans.
Rebooking options
Customers booked to, from or through O’Hare or Dulles on or after June 4 may rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date without paying a fare difference.
Alternate airport options include:
- For Chicago O’Hare (ORD):
- Chicago Midway (MDW)
- Milwaukee (MKE)
- Indianapolis (IND)
- For Washington Dulles (IAD):
- Reagan National (DCA)
- Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- Richmond (RIC)
Refund eligibility
Customers are eligible for a refund for the unused portion of their ticket, even if it was non-refundable. Refunds also apply to optional travel charges such as extra legroom seats or priority boarding for flights not taken.
Travelers with Getaways by Southwest vacation packages must call 1-833-792-4899 for assistance.
What's next:
Most customers can reschedule travel online or through the Southwest mobile app. Travelers can also check flight status for updated information.
The Source: This article was written using information from Southwest Airlines.