Southwest Airlines ending flights at Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare in June

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The Brief Southwest Airlines will stop flying to Dulles and O’Hare starting June 4, 2026. Customers booked after that date can rebook at alternate airports or request a refund. Flights operating on or before June 3 will not be affected.



Southwest Airlines will no longer operate flights to, from or through Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 4, 2026.

What we know:

The airline said service at Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) will officially end on June 4.

Customers traveling on or before June 3 will not be impacted and do not need to take additional action.

Travelers with reservations that include either airport on or after June 4 will need to make changes to their plans.

Rebooking options

Customers booked to, from or through O’Hare or Dulles on or after June 4 may rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date without paying a fare difference.

Alternate airport options include:

For Chicago O’Hare (ORD):

Chicago Midway (MDW)

Milwaukee (MKE)

Indianapolis (IND)

For Washington Dulles (IAD):

Reagan National (DCA)

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Richmond (RIC)

Refund eligibility

Customers are eligible for a refund for the unused portion of their ticket, even if it was non-refundable. Refunds also apply to optional travel charges such as extra legroom seats or priority boarding for flights not taken.

Travelers with Getaways by Southwest vacation packages must call 1-833-792-4899 for assistance.

What's next:

Most customers can reschedule travel online or through the Southwest mobile app. Travelers can also check flight status for updated information.