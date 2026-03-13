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Southwest Airlines ending flights at Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare in June

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Published  March 13, 2026 12:22pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

FILE-A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Southwest Airlines will stop flying to Dulles and O’Hare starting June 4, 2026.
    • Customers booked after that date can rebook at alternate airports or request a refund.
    • Flights operating on or before June 3 will not be affected.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Southwest Airlines will no longer operate flights to, from or through Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 4, 2026.

What we know:

The airline said service at Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) will officially end on June 4.

Customers traveling on or before June 3 will not be impacted and do not need to take additional action.

Travelers with reservations that include either airport on or after June 4 will need to make changes to their plans.

Rebooking options

Customers booked to, from or through O’Hare or Dulles on or after June 4 may rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date without paying a fare difference.

Alternate airport options include:

  • For Chicago O’Hare (ORD):
  • Chicago Midway (MDW)
  • Milwaukee (MKE)
  • Indianapolis (IND)
  • For Washington Dulles (IAD):
  • Reagan National (DCA)
  • Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)
  • Philadelphia (PHL)
  • Richmond (RIC)

Refund eligibility

Customers are eligible for a refund for the unused portion of their ticket, even if it was non-refundable. Refunds also apply to optional travel charges such as extra legroom seats or priority boarding for flights not taken.

Travelers with Getaways by Southwest vacation packages must call 1-833-792-4899 for assistance.

What's next:

Most customers can reschedule travel online or through the Southwest mobile app. Travelers can also check flight status for updated information.

The Source: This article was written using information from Southwest Airlines.

Washington, D.C.Travel