Fairfax County release composite sketch of man who broke into multiple homes while nude

article

The Brief Fairfax County police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for several break-ins. Police say in at least two of these incidents, the suspect was fully nude. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.



Fairfax County police have released a composite sketch of a man who they say has broken into multiple homes in a Centreville neighborhood.

Police say in at least two of these incidents, the suspect was fully nude.

What we know:

Detectives are investigating the series of break-ins at townhomes in the London Towne neighborhood of Centreville.

No one has been hurt in any of the cases.

The suspect in the incidents is described as a Black male, light or medium complexion, between 5’9"-5’10", and an average build.

Police are conducting targeted searches in the area, and they are asking for the community to check their home or vehicle surveillance footage for any suspicious activity, particularly during the early morning hours between March 5 and March 8.

READ MORE: Naked man suspected in Centreville burglaries, police say

The break-ins:

Police say the suspect went into several homes in the same neighborhood in Centreville. They say each time, the suspect went in through an unsecured door.

These are the break-ins the suspect is believed to have carried out:

March 5, 5:15 a.m. – 14800 block of Bodley Square, Centreville. The victim was getting ready for work when the suspect entered a bedroom inside the home and fled the residence when confronted.

March 6, 5:30 a.m. – 14800 block of Leicester Court, Centreville. A resident discovered a footprint on a trash can that had been moved against a fence and is believed to have been used to climb into the backyard. Evidence indicated an attempted burglary at the residence.

March 7, 4:30 a.m. – 14700 block of Ealing Court, Centreville. The victim was awakened by her dog barking and observed the male suspect, fully nude, inside the residence before he fled.

March 8, 3:30 a.m. – 6300 block of Paddington Lane, Centreville. The victim heard footsteps in the hallway and observed the suspect, fully nude, standing in a doorway before he fled.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-814-7000 or submit a tip online.