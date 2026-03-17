Washington Monument closes briefly after nearby car set on fire: police
WASHINGTON - The Washington Monument was temporarily closed Tuesday after U.S. Park Police detained a person who they say poured gasoline on a vehicle nearby and set it on fire.
What we know:
The incident as reported around 9:10 a.m. near Survey Lodge. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries or additional damage was reported.
Operations at the monument were temporarily suspended while police investigated.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Park Police.