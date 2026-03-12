DC weather: Snow falls across parts of DMV Thursday as temperatures plunge

After two days of springlike, even summerlike warmth, temperatures tumbled Thursday and a mix of rain and wet snow fell across the D.C. region.

Morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s were the warmest of the day before cold air swept through, said FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. Winds picked up early and strengthened throughout the day.

Rain showers moved in from the west during the morning and will continue into early afternoon. As colder air rushed in behind a cold front, wet snowflakes mixed and fell around midday. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says most of it will melt on contact, so road impacts are unlikely.

Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s by late afternoon, then drop into the 20s and 30s overnight. Friday will be cold and windy to close out the workweek.

The weekend starts cool with lighter winds, but temperatures rebound into the 60s Sunday and may briefly reach the 70s Monday ahead of storms. Another round of colder air arrives for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

