DC's Gonzaga College High School mourns death of longtime athletic director

D.C.'s Gonzaga College High School is mourning the death of their longtime athletic director.

The school said Joe Reyda died suddenly Tuesday morning of an apparent heart attack. He was 56.

Reyda was a 1985 graduate of the school and worked there for over three decades.

Joe Reyda (Gonzaga College High School)

"Joe was a beloved and instrumental member of our school community," read a message to the school posted online by School President Rev. Joseph Lingan. "As our longtime Athletic Director, he shaped the Gonzaga experience of thousands of young men. He was a humble leader, a gentle soul, and a devoted husband, father, and friend. And he loved Gonzaga as much as anyone, giving of himself as an alumnus, longtime coach and dedicated employee of over three decades. A role model for our students and colleagues and a consummate man for other, Joe will be profoundly missed."

"Joe leaves behind countless friends, and his absence will be felt deeply by so many whose lives he touched. Please keep Joe's wife, Tricia, and his two daughters, Molly and Caroline, in your prayers during this extraordinarily difficult time," Lingan's message read.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.