The Go-Go Museum & Café is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Museum Founder and President, Ronald L. Moten, and chief curator Dr. Natalie Hopkinson to mark the occasion.

Celebrating go-go music’s cultural impact

The backstory:

Go-go music, a distinctive offshoot of funk characterized by its unique conga-driven rhythm and call-and-response culture, has long been a hallmark of Washington, D.C.'s musical identity. This genre, known for its multiple percussionists and vocalists, was popularized by the late Chuck Brown in the early 1970s. Bands like Rare Essence and Trouble Funk have also made significant contributions to its mainstream recognition.

In 2020, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Go-Go Music of the District of Columbia Designation Act, making go-go the official music of the District. The museum's ribbon-cutting ceremony and soft opening were held last November.

Interactive exhibits and historic artifacts on display

What's next:

The Go-Go Museum & Café showcases interactive holograms of Backyard Band pioneer and "Wire" star Ralph Anwan Glover, as well as Sugarbear of EU. The museum's collection boasts artifacts like a Rare Essence bomber jacket, DJ Kool's touring jacket, a wig and outfit from Maiesha and the Hip Huggers, and a promotional cutout of Chuck Brown.

Covering over 8,000 square feet, the museum features a café, three exhibition and interactive areas, a recording studio, and an outdoor stage for live performances.

The museum is free for District residents, but a $15 donation is requested from visitors who are not D.C. residents.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC’s Go-Go Museum celebrates grand opening (Ramirez / WTTG)