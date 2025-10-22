DC’s first freeze of the season fast approaching

The Brief DC’s first freeze typically arrives in late October or early November. Parts of West Virginia and Western Maryland have already hit freezing temps. Residents are urged to winterize homes before colder air settles in next week.



As we continue to march into the colder months, temperatures are dipping and that means that we will be seeing our first freeze. Depending on where you live you could have already seen the first freeze. These areas include parts of West Virginia and Western Maryland where temperatures have already dropped to the freezing mark earlier this month.

But for those of us who have yet to see that temperature yet, when could we wake up to some of those frozen temps?

Well, on average we begin to see our first freeze around mid to late October around the DMV with DC and the inner suburbs being closer to early November. The lowest temperature we have seen this season has only been 46° at DCA, 34° at IAD, and 38° at BWI.

DC awaiting first freeze of the season

First freeze approaching

Our earliest freeze in DC was back on October 10th, 1895 with a temperature of 30° and the latest freeze DC has seen was on December 12th, 2001 where the temperature reached 29°. The fall of 2001 did see temperatures get close during October and November but only got as low as 33°.

While the mornings have been chilly so far this week, we are not facing our first freeze of the season just yet as our lows are only expected to drop into the low 40s to mid-30s in the DC area. But the freezing temperatures are not far from us, next week we could potentially see our suburbs steadily dipping into the mid to low 30s as we continue to see pushes of colder air from the north continue.

Time to winterize

Before the first freeze hits, it is best to make sure to winterize your home by shutting off any outside spouts and faucets, disconnecting any water hoses or lines, moving in sensitive plants if possible, and clearing out any exhaust ports clean of debris.