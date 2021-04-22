Expand / Collapse search

DC's cherry blossoms are at risk this Earth Day; here's how you can help

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day and keep D.C. beautiful? Look no further than the Endow a Cherry Tree Campaign.

Peak bloom for cherry blossoms

The National Park Service is monitoring crowds amid peak bloom at the Tidal Basin happening ahead of schedule. Today may be one of the only days to enjoy it all as temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days.

The Trust for the National Mall has partnered with the National Cherry Blossom Festival to launched the Endow a Cherry Tree Campaign with a goal to raise over $3.5 million to provide a maintenance fund that helps take care of the ongoing annual needs of the trees. 

Those interested can donate a bud for $25, a blossom for $100, a branch for $500 or a tree for $1,000. Specific amounts can also be made as donations.

The cherry trees require year-round tending to bloom. Damage from weather, flooding, and foot traffic pose an ongoing threat to the trees.

The cost to maintain and care for the cherry trees exceeds the federal budget allocation—a nationwide public-private partnership with dedicated philanthropists was critical to bringing the trees to Washington and is still needed today for their ongoing care.

To learn more, click here.