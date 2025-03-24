The Brief D.C.'s cherry blossoms reach stage 5, with peak bloom not far behind 🌸🌸🌸 Peak bloom is predicted between March 28 and March 31, lasting about 10 days. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 13.



Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry trees have reached stage five of their bloom cycle as they progress toward their flowery peak.

Cherry blossoms reach stage 5

What they're saying:

"We're thrilled to announce that the cherry trees have reached stage 5 - Puffy White. The blossoms are starting to show, now we're just waiting on them to open. Peak Bloom is next!" the National Park Service posted to X Sunday afternoon.

National Park Service officials estimate that peak bloom will begin between March 28 and March 31 and run for about 10 days.

Peak bloom, when 70% of the blossoms have opened, typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to NPS. However, extreme temperatures have pushed peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

DC's cherry blossom trees reach stage 5, signaling approach of peak bloom

Peak bloom expected soon! 🌸🌸🌸

D.C.’s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually bloom for several days, with the duration dependent on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom, while rainy, windy days can end it abruptly, NPS officials say. A late frost can prevent blooming altogether, they added.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will be celebrated from March 20 to April 13, featuring events such as a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K, and a parade.

The six stages are defined by the National Park Service as:

1. Green Buds

2. Florets Visible

3. Extension of Florets

4. Peduncle Elongation

5. Puffy White

5. Peak Bloom