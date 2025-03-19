The Brief D.C.’s cherry blossoms have reached stage three, "Florets Extended," on their way to peak bloom. Peak bloom is projected between March 28 and March 31, lasting about 10 days, weather permitting. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 13 with various events planned.



The cherry trees in the nation’s capital have reached stage three of their bloom cycle as they progress toward their flowery peak.

DC's cherry blossom trees reach stage 3 in bloom cycle (National Mall NPS / @NationalMallNPS)

Cherry blossoms reach stage three

What they're saying:

"Oh, we're halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached Florets Extended, the 3rd of 6 stages," the National Park Service posted to X Wednesday morning.

The trees marked stage one on March 11 and stage two on March 16.

National Park Service officials estimate that peak bloom will begin between March 28 and March 31 and run for about 10 days.

What we know:

Peak bloom, when 70% of the blossoms have opened, typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to NPS. However, extreme temperatures have pushed peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

Peak bloom expected late March

D.C.’s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually bloom for several days, with the duration dependent on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom, while rainy, windy days can end it abruptly, NPS officials say. A late frost can prevent blooming altogether, they added.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will be celebrated from March 20 to April 13, featuring events such as a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K, and a parade.

The six stages are defined by the National Park Service as:

1. Green Buds

2. Florets Visible

3. Extension of Florets

4. Peduncle Elongation

5. Puffy White

5. Peak Bloom