Permanently Closed: DMV restaurants and businesses that will not reopen

COVID-19 and the Economy
Pandemic fallout: 1 in 4 restaurants expected to close

Restaurant associations in D.C. and Maryland expect one in four eateries will not reopen.

Area restaurant associations estimate 25 percent of eateries may not reopen due to COVID-19.

FOX 5 is tracking restaurants and other businesses in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia that have permanently closed.

Washington, D.C.

Sotto - 1610 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 

Ghibellina - 1610 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20009

Campono - 600 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037

Fado Irish Pub - 808 Seventh St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Source by Wolfgang Puck - 575 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565

Momofuku CCDC - 1090 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

America Eats Tavern by Jose Andres - 3139 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Lucky Strike Chinatown - 701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Closed until further notice)

BToo - 1324 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Closed until further notice)

Montmartre - 327 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Seventh Hill Pizza - 327 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Muncheez - 4600 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20016

P.F. Chang’s Chevy Chase - 5406 Wisconsin Ave Ste B, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Montgomery County

Gumbo Ya Ya - 101C Gibbs St, Rockville, MD 20850

Bagel City - 12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 (Owner says she plans to reopen in new location)

Sugarloaf Crafts Festival - 13225 Executive Park Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Northern Virginia

Big Bowl - 11915 Democracy Dr, Reston, VA 20190

Mokomandy - 20789 Great Falls Plaza #176, Sterling, VA 20165

Tyson’s City Works Eatery & Pour House - 1640 Capital One Dr North, McLean, VA 22102

This is a partial list that FOX 5 will continue to update.