Permanently Closed: DMV restaurants and businesses that will not reopen

Area restaurant associations estimate 25 percent of eateries may not reopen due to COVID-19.

FOX 5 is tracking restaurants and other businesses in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia that have permanently closed.

RELATED: Restaurant associations project 25% of DC, Maryland restaurants will close for good

Washington, D.C.

Sotto - 1610 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Ghibellina - 1610 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20009

Advertisement

Campono - 600 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037

Fado Irish Pub - 808 Seventh St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Source by Wolfgang Puck - 575 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565

Momofuku CCDC - 1090 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

America Eats Tavern by Jose Andres - 3139 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Lucky Strike Chinatown - 701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Closed until further notice)

BToo - 1324 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Closed until further notice)

Montmartre - 327 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Seventh Hill Pizza - 327 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Muncheez - 4600 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20016

P.F. Chang’s Chevy Chase - 5406 Wisconsin Ave Ste B, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Montgomery County

Gumbo Ya Ya - 101C Gibbs St, Rockville, MD 20850

Bagel City - 12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 (Owner says she plans to reopen in new location)

Sugarloaf Crafts Festival - 13225 Executive Park Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Northern Virginia

Big Bowl - 11915 Democracy Dr, Reston, VA 20190

Mokomandy - 20789 Great Falls Plaza #176, Sterling, VA 20165

Tyson’s City Works Eatery & Pour House - 1640 Capital One Dr North, McLean, VA 22102

This is a partial list that FOX 5 will continue to update.