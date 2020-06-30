Restaurant associations project 25% of DC, Maryland restaurants will close for good

Restaurant associations in D.C. and Maryland expect one in four eateries will not reopen.

“We are projecting that 25 percent of all of the restaurants in the state of Maryland are going to close permanently,” said Marshall Weston, President and CEO of Restaurant Association of Maryland “That is anywhere between 2,700 and 3,000 just in Maryland alone.”

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington said Tuesday that the region could see a loss of 25 percent to 30 percent of independently owned restaurants.

"The restaurant industry, more than any other industry has suffered the most significant sales and job losses as a result of coronavirus,” said Kathy E. Hollinger, President and CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. “Nationally, 75 percent of restaurants said it is unlikely their restaurant will be profitable in the next six months.”

While Virginia doesn’t have any closure predictions, restaurants there are struggling too.

”This is the worst time we’ve ever seen before,” said George Kapetanakis, owner of Mclean Family Restaurant.

His restaurant has been around for over 50 years. Owners posted on Facebook telling customers it’s become harder and harder to keep the doors open. Kapetanakis said since then people have shown them tremendous support.

”Hopefully we will continue to stay open even if we have to put our own personal money to continue this restaurant that has been here for 50 years,” he said. “And stay open for the next generation.”

