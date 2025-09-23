DC's ABC affiliate will not air Jimmy Kimmel: report

The Brief It appears that Jimmy Kimmel will not air on the D.C. ABC affiliate, WJLA. According to WJLA's evening schedule, they will be airing a 7News Special Edition. Kimmel's show was pulled over his comments about alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.



The local ABC affiliate in D.C., WJLA, will not be airing Jimmy Kimmel's show after it was temporarily suspended from the network following his comments about Charlie Kirk.

According to WJLA's evening schedule, they will be airing a 7News Special Edition.

What we know:

Kimmel's show was pulled over his comments about alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension from ABC’s late-night lineup has Hollywood stars in a tailspin.

The network’s decision to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has set off widespread controversy, with many of Kimmel’s famous friends calling it censorship, while others argue the move was justified.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar Media Group's broadcasting chief, Andrew Alford, said in a press release.

What he said:

On the show Monday, Kimmel suggested that the 22-year-old Utah man charged with Kirk's assassination was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology, which was later reaffirmed in Tuesday's indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Murder of Charlie Kirk:

Charlie Kirk's killer was arrested on Sept. 12 in Utah. Tyler Robinson, 22, is in custody based in part on a tip from his own father and will face charges for murdering the conservative political activist earlier this week.

Robinson is being held at the Utah County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges, which are all felonies, according to a court affidavit obtained by the AP and FOX.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Court records indicate that he had not been convicted of any crimes in the past.