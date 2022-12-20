DCPS requires negative COVID-19 test for students to return after winter break

Officials at D.C. Public Schools are reminding parents not to send their children back to class after the holidays if they are sick.

The rise in winter illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused a surge in patients at emergency rooms across the country. The rise in cases is also making it hard to find some children's medications in some pharmacies and drug stores.

In a message on their website, DCPS officials make it clear that a safe return is top priority. "To support a safe return from Winter Break, all students and staff are expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test," the message says. "Families should test their students and upload test results at DCPSstrong.com/testing on Monday, January 2, 2023."

Families will need to pick up a test kit at their child’s school between December 20 and December 22.