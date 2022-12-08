‘Tripledemic’ of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases rise across DC region

Health officials are sounding the alarm over the rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases in what is being called a 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses this winter.

The high numbers of cases are overwhelming area hospitals and emergency room across the D.C. region. FOX 5's Bob Barnard reported that in Montgomery County, officials say the 'tripledemic' is stressing the already heavily burdened health care system.

"I don't see the need for masking everywhere right now. But we have to look at where these numbers go and how these cases go," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday. "So if we get there - we get there. And if we don't get their – great. But the decision has got to be made based on medical data and then the ability to maintain the integrity of the health system."

Health experts recommend getting flu and COVID-19 shots, staying home if sick, wiping down surfaces, and washing your hands. If your sick and your symptoms persist – contact your doctor before heading to the hospital.