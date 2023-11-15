3 French Bulldogs stolen by armed suspects while on walk in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. Police are searching for the suspects who reportedly stole three French Bulldogs that were out for a walk with their owner in Southeast.

According to a police report, the victim was walking in an alley in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when three suspects jumped out of a blue minivan and came up to him, all armed with handguns and rifles.

The victim told police that one of the suspects told him, "you know what time it is," demandedd his dogs and then took off in the van. The three dogs are all girls.

"Chewy" has brown fur and weighs approximately 18 pounds, "Coco" has white fur and weighs approximately 30 pounds, and "Buttercup" has brown fur and spots, and weighs approximately 25 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.