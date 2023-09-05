DC woman drowns in rough surf in North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Labor Day

A 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. drowned on Labor Day in rough surf in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

National Park Service officials say authorities were called to the village of Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive woman in the water.

Witness say the woman was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf. She was later seen face-down in the rough ocean waters.

A bystander and a bodyboarder spotted the woman and brought her to shore. EMS crews attempted to resuscitate the woman but she died at the scene.

"The Seashore's thoughts are with the victim's family and friends after this tragic event," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac in a statement.

Officials say the ocean conditions in the area Monday were reported to be rough with a high risk of rip currents.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.