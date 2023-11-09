DC woman Catherine Gaines celebrates 107th birthday

A Washington, D.C. woman is celebrating her 107th birthday this Thursday.

Catherine Gaines was born on Nov. 9, 1916, just two days after Woodrow Wilson was elected president.

In her more than a century of life, she’s seen the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

For her birthday this year, Gaines is being honored for the volunteer work she did with the Children’s National Hospital for almost 20 years.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

While she now resides at Aspenwood Senior Living Community, Gaines spent her life dedicated to helping others, including her service as a member of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

Gaines has received special gifts from the Washington Commanders and is even getting her own personalized jersey delivered by Commanders' legend Rick Doc Walker sporting the number — you guessed it — 107.

Happy Birthday Catherine!