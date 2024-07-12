DC woman arrested, charged with murder in infant’s 2023 death

A Washington, D.C. woman was arrested and faces charges in the 2023 death of an infant.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Christen Borden on Thursday in connection with the death of 5-month-old Kenneth Geo Walton.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, police and fire department crews responded to the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for the report of an unconscious infant. Walton was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a week later.

D.C.’s medical examiner determined the infant’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma and declared the case a homicide.

Borden faces first-degree murder charges.